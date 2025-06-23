This Day in Country History: June 23

Fun country music festivals have dominated on June 23. From New Jersey to Illinois and on to Ohio, fans have seen lots of their favorite performers at these festivals, and the artists have enjoyed making their fans happy through live music. Carrie Underwood had her Las Vegas residency, and Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, and Craig Morgan received honors on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Names familiar in the country music world such as Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, and Brad Paisley had breakthrough events and milestones on June 23, including:

2018: A young and up-and-coming country music star, Chris Stapleton, was the opening act for the band the Eagles at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Today, Stapleton sells out his own shows and has opening acts before his performance.

A young and up-and-coming country music star, Chris Stapleton, was the opening act for the band the Eagles at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Today, Stapleton sells out his own shows and has opening acts before his performance. 2023: Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood extended her Reflection Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas with a June 23 date. In 2021, Underwood was the first musical artist to have a residency show at this venue, and she was thrilled to return for her second residency after taking a break to go on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

Multi-GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood extended her Reflection Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas with a June 23 date. In 2021, Underwood was the first musical artist to have a residency show at this venue, and she was thrilled to return for her second residency after taking a break to go on her Denim & Rhinestones tour. 2023: Country music star Brad Paisley released his song "So Many Summers," which was the second track on his new album, Son of the Mountains. This album was Paisley's first with the Universal Music Group Nashville record label.

Cultural Milestones

Honors, inductions, and musical artists standing together for a common cause all happened on June 23, including:

2010: Several country recordings were inducted into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress, including Willie Nelson's "Red Headed Stranger" and Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter." Every year, the National Recording Registry, established by the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, chooses 25 recordings showcasing notable and diverse talents.

Several country recordings were inducted into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress, including Willie Nelson's "Red Headed Stranger" and Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter." Every year, the National Recording Registry, established by the National Recording Preservation Act of 2000, chooses 25 recordings showcasing notable and diverse talents. 2016: Musical artists across all genres, including country music, signed a letter to Congress demanding tighter gun control laws in the aftermath of a shooting and the death of singer Christina Grimmie. Country singers who signed the letter included Cam, Rosanne Cash, and the Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks).

Musical artists across all genres, including country music, signed a letter to Congress demanding tighter gun control laws in the aftermath of a shooting and the death of singer Christina Grimmie. Country singers who signed the letter included Cam, Rosanne Cash, and the Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks). 2018: Army veteran and country music star Craig Morgan received the United States Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal for his dedication to entertaining troops and their families worldwide. This medal is one of the highest awards the Department of the Army gives to a civilian.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Seeing multiple artists at one location is what makes country music festivals so fun, with fans bonding together:

2019: Fans enjoyed seeing their favorite country artists perform at the Country LakeShake music festival at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois. Headliners included Luke Bryan, Granger Smith, and Clint Black.

Fans enjoyed seeing their favorite country artists perform at the Country LakeShake music festival at Northerly Island in Chicago, Illinois. Headliners included Luke Bryan, Granger Smith, and Clint Black. 2024: At the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, fans sang and danced to performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Bryan, and Nate Smith. Other artists included Rodney Atkins, Bryan Martin, and Sadi Bass.

At the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, fans sang and danced to performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Bryan, and Nate Smith. Other artists included Rodney Atkins, Bryan Martin, and Sadi Bass. 2024: Country music artists Billy Strings, Zach Bryan, and the Turnpike Troubadours thrilled fans at the Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio. Additional artists at this summer music festival were Ole 60, Charley Crockett, and Kaitlin Butts.