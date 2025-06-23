Zac Brown Band Surprises Bride at Cape Cod Wedding with Unforgettable Performance
The band took the stage for the Father-Daughter dance, performing their heartfelt hit “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”
Guests at Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod were treated to a country music spectacle on June 21st, as Zac Brown Band made a surprise appearance at the wedding of Mary Lupoli, daughter of Sal’s Pizza founder Sal Lupoli. The band took the stage for the Father-Daughter dance, performing their heartfelt hit “The Man Who Loves You the Most” for Mary and her father, leaving the 350 guests in awe.
Mary Lupoli married Michael DeDonato in a lavish ceremony attended by notable guests including restaurateur Joe Faro of Tuscan Brands and PR executive George Regan and his wife Elizabeth. The festivities were further elevated by Zac Brown Band, who played a set of their biggest hits throughout the night.
The couple, both employees of Lupoli Companies in Lawrence, will make their home in Boston.