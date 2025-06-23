Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Zac Brown Band Surprises Bride at Cape Cod Wedding with Unforgettable Performance

The band took the stage for the Father-Daughter dance, performing their heartfelt hit “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”

Country 102.5
Zac Brown Band Surprises Bride at Cape Cod Wedding with Unforgettable Performance

Photo and Video Provided

Guests at Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod were treated to a country music spectacle on June 21st, as Zac Brown Band made a surprise appearance at the wedding of Mary Lupoli, daughter of Sal’s Pizza founder Sal Lupoli. The band took the stage for the Father-Daughter dance, performing their heartfelt hit “The Man Who Loves You the Most” for Mary and her father, leaving the 350 guests in awe.

Mary Lupoli married Michael DeDonato in a lavish ceremony attended by notable guests including restaurateur Joe Faro of Tuscan Brands and PR executive George Regan and his wife Elizabeth. The festivities were further elevated by Zac Brown Band, who played a set of their biggest hits throughout the night.

The couple, both employees of Lupoli Companies in Lawrence, will make their home in Boston.

Cape CodChathamZac Brown Band
Country 102.5Author
Related Stories
Massachusetts Embraces Start of Summer as Temperatures Rise, Pools Open
Local NewsMassachusetts Embraces Start of Summer as Temperatures Rise, Pools OpenMichael Vyskocil
Back Door Donuts sign
Local NewsMartha’s Vineyard Doughnut Shop Named to USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice AwardsMichael Vyskocil
Scientists, Tourists Flock to Cape Cod to Spot, Study Great White Sharks
Local NewsScientists, Tourists Flock to Cape Cod to Spot, Study Great White SharksMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect