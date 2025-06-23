Zac Brown Band Surprises Bride at Cape Cod Wedding with Unforgettable Performance

Guests at Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod were treated to a country music spectacle on June 21st, as Zac Brown Band made a surprise appearance at the wedding of Mary Lupoli, daughter of Sal’s Pizza founder Sal Lupoli. The band took the stage for the Father-Daughter dance, performing their heartfelt hit “The Man Who Loves You the Most” for Mary and her father, leaving the 350 guests in awe.