Boston Calling to Take Hiatus in 2026

A popular Boston-area music festival is taking a hiatus in 2026.

NBC10 Boston reported that the popular music festival announced on social media on Friday, June 20, that it will not return until 2027.

"Thank you for making this year's Boston Calling such a wonderful experience. Your energy, passion, and support mean the world to us," the post said. "As we look ahead, Boston Calling will take a short break in 2026 as we gear up for an exciting return on a new weekend: June 4-6, 2027. Stay tuned for updates, and thank you again for making the festival a cherished summer tradition."

Regarded as New England's largest music festival, Boston Calling has taken place over Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic complex in Allston. Approximately 40,000 people have attended the event.

In recent years, the festival has experienced several issues, including bands like the Foo Fighters, TLC, and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs canceling at the last minute. In 2024, attendees complained about the overcrowded conditions at the festival and heat-related concerns.