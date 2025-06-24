Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Brad Pitt Talks About His First AA Meeting After Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt may be known for his iconic filmography, but recently, he’s been opening up about something a little more personal: his journey to sobriety, starting with his very first AA meeting post-divorce….

Yvette DeLaCruz
Brad Pitt attends the "F1: The Movie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square wearing a gray suit
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brad Pitt may be known for his iconic filmography, but recently, he's been opening up about something a little more personal: his journey to sobriety, starting with his very first AA meeting post-divorce. When Brangelina split in 2016, their breakup became tabloid fodder with everyone having an opinion. But behind all the paparazzi flashes and divorce headlines, Pitt was quietly dealing with the aftermath and facing some hard truths about himself. 

Brad Pitt: “It Was a Difficult Time” 

In an appearance in Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast (via ABC News), the F1 actor opened about his experience attending Alcoholics Anonymous: “I just thought it was just incredible -- men sharing their experiences, their foibles, their missteps, their wants, their aches, and a lot of humor with it. I thought it was a really special experience.” 

Pitt added, “I was pretty much on my knees, and I was really open. I was trying anything and everyone. Anything anyone threw at me. It was a difficult time. I needed rebooting. I needed to wake the f--- up in some areas. And it just meant a lot to me.” 

The actor and film producer admitted to Shepard that he can be a “stubborn f—k” but when he messes up, he can be “pretty good at taking responsibility for it and owning up to it.” He added, “Now it’s a quest to what can I do with this and how can I right this and make sure it doesn’t happen again. Be better, step up.” 

A Year and a Half in AA 

Pitt did not specifically say when he started attending AA meetings, but that he spent a year and a half attending the meetings after Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, with whom he shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Pitt reportedly only sees the twins periodically, while his relationship with his older children is “strained.” 

In a 2019 interview with The New York Times, Pitt said, “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.” He also added that opening to his recovery group is freeing and that “it was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.” 

Angelina JolieBrad PittDax Shepard
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
Related Stories
Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
EntertainmentProblematic DC Star Ezra Miller Considers Coming Back to HollywoodYvette DeLaCruz
Jennifer Aniston arrives at PaleyFest LA 2024 - "The Morning Show" at Dolby Theatre wearing a black dress
EntertainmentJennifer Aniston Reveals Her Next Career GoalYvette DeLaCruz
Jon Bernthal is Back as The Punisher in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
EntertainmentJon Bernthal is Back as The Punisher in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect