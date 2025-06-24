Dylan Marlowe Drops New Song Blending Pop-Punk Vibes

Dylan Marlowe is on a roll with the new single "Sorryville," which dropped on June 22. The song, which was previously previewed to fans on TikTok earlier this year, is a blend of country and pop punk, essentially picking up where the sound of Marlowe's debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, left off.

Marlowe co-wrote "Sorryville" with Jimi Bell, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, who also produced the song. The song's lyrical perspective reflects on the regret of a breakup in a fictional space called "Sorryville," where apologies and heartbreak coexist. The production is genre-less, shedding light on a side of Marlowe that has been shaped by a wide range of early music influences.

Marlowe reflected on the musical influences behind "Sorryville," sharing, "Growing up, my friends and I would listen to a lot of different pop punk music along with country when we would drive around. Being exposed to different types of music when I was young has definitely impacted me as an artist. I think you can really hear the pop-punk influences in 'Sorryville,' and I always enjoy sharing that side of myself musically. I actually teased this song on TikTok a while back, and I've been waiting for the right time to drop it — really excited to have this one out in the world. Hope y'all love it."

The release arrives as Marlowe's single, "Picture Perfect," gains traction on country radio, following the success of his chart-topping hit, "Boys Back Home." He's also on the road this summer as the direct support act for Bailey Zimmerman's New To Country Summer Tour, which began in early June and runs through September.