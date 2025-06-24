Problematic DC Star Ezra Miller Considers Coming Back to Hollywood

Look who’s tiptoeing back to Hollywood. Ezra Miller is reportedly considering returning to the big screen. And if you're wondering, “Wait, weren’t they canceled like three controversies ago?” You’re not alone. But in Tinseltown, redemption arcs are more common than reboots.

Ezra Miller Last Worked on 2023’s The Flash

After starring as the scarlet speedster in The Flash, a movie that ran straight into box office failure, Miller all but vanished faster than their superhero alter ego. Following a string of legal issues, public meltdowns, and eyebrow-raising headlines, the actor took a much-needed step out of the spotlight.

Miller surprised everyone when he appeared at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in support of their friend and collaborator, Lynne Ramsay’s film Die My Love. Ramsay and Miller first worked on the 2011 award-winning movie We Need to Talk About Kevin. Miller said Ramsey is “one of my closest friends in the world” and “one of the greatest living filmmakers,” per the Italian publication Lo Speciale Giornale (via Entertainment Weekly).

Miller added that they “didn’t necessarily want to go to Cannes” and that it’s a “tough reentry point.” They also recommended that “If you’ve been in the woods for three years, I do not recommend going straight to Cannes. But yeah, I did that for Lynne. I would do anything for Lynne.”

The Justice League actor also revealed that they’re working with Miller on a new project: “I'm working with her again. That will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together. I've been writing a lot because you can do that in solitude, which has been friendly to me.”

“A Time of Intense Crisis”

Miller apologized for their past behavior, saying in a statement that they were “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” per People.