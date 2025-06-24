Kacey Musgraves Suffers Broken Rib After Fall in Mexico, Pushes Back Ryman Show to September

Kacey Musgraves has postponed her upcoming appearance at the Ryman Auditorium following a painful injury sustained while in Mexico. The singer-songwriter revealed on social media that she fractured her sixth rib after slipping on wet tiles during rainy weather on June 19. "Sooo, I'm in Mexico with a f------ broken rib," Musgraves, 36, began the post, which she wrote over an X-ray of her torso on her Instagram stories.

She explained that she fell while reaching for towels and is currently experiencing significant discomfort, stating that even basic activities are painful. She also expressed gratitude that she didn't hit her head during the fall.

"There is no physical way I can get on a plane and fly back to Nashville for the Sing for Science event," said Musgraves. "But there's literally no other option. I'm so sorry for the inconvenience." The affected event, a live taping of Paul Stamets' Sing for Science podcast, originally scheduled for June 22 at the Ryman, has now been rescheduled for Sept. 18. Original tickets will be honored, and those unable to attend the new date may request refunds within 30 days.

Despite the injury, Musgraves is still set to perform at the Zootown Festival in Missoula, Montana, on July 5, and she plans to resume her summer concert schedule after the Fourth of July holiday. She also expressed excitement about her upcoming debut concert in Brazil, scheduled for September.

The news comes only a few months after an outcry of attention around her reaction after losing the GRAMMY for Best Country Album. In a recent interview. Musgraves discussed the global element of country music, mentioning that while it's raw and honest, it should be utilized more widely around the world because audience members relate to it. It's the emotional connectivity that matters.