New South Boston Eatery Focuses on Food, Family, and Entertainment

Park City, a new outdoor restaurant, bar, and family-friendly hangout, has opened in South Boston.

Owner Mike Shaw of Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar and Fat Baby explained to Boston magazine that the venue puts the focus on family. "I have three kids under the age of 4 who live in Southie. One of the biggest calls to action for us [in opening Park City] was that my friends and I who have families here don't have a place like this to go in the summer,” he said.

Executive chef Chelven Randolph, of Nosh and Grog in Canton, has come on board to manage Park City's food program, which includes fish tacos featuring local haddock battered in crushed Takis Fuego chips. The salt-and-pepper wings honor the roots of culinary director Mike Sanchez, who grew up in Revere and loved the wings at Peter Woo's.

The menu also delivers dry-aged smash burgers, all-beef hot dogs with beer mustard, fried chicken sandwiches with a Korean soy glaze, lobster rolls, and a cheese and charcuterie board. Treats for four-legged guests are also on the menu, with beef patties and chicken tenders featured in the Bark City portion of the menu.

Freshly canned cocktails and mixed drinks made to order round out the food and beverage experience.

Although no plans have been discussed for what will happen to Park City during the cold-weather season, Shaw and his team hope to keep the venue open for as long as possible.

“I cannot say more sincerely how awesome the city has been about activating these outdoor spaces,” Shaw said. “I think it does a ton for Boston to be a contemporary, desirable city for the people who are living here.”