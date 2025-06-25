Chris Stapleton’s Pop Crossover Success: Songs He Wrote for Adele and Justin Timberlake

Chris Stapleton is a well-respected voice in the country music industry. While his soulful crooning and massive hits, such as Tennessee Whiskey, have made Stapleton a household name, the 47-year-old musician's true genius may actually lie in his versatility as a songwriter. In addition to his own songs, Stapleton has written many popular hits for other artists, and his talent has attracted some of the biggest names in pop — most notably, Adele and Justin Timberlake. So, what sets this Kentucky-born singer apart, and what is the key to his 20-plus years of success? Let's find out.

Stapleton's Heartfelt Songwriting

Like many other country stars, Stapleton's career began in Nashville, Tennessee, the heart of country music. He moved there in 2001 and signed a contract with Sea Gayle Music to write and release his music soon after. In the following 10 years, Stapleton wrote over 1,000 songs, six of which made No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart for other artists, including:

While Stapleton's songs have helped many other country musicians achieve fame, he's also received plenty of success. Most notably, his debut solo album, Traveller (recorded at the famous RCA Studio A in Nashville), reached the top of the U.S. Billboard 200 and was certified multi-Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Collaboration With Adele

While rumors spread about Stapleton's involvement with Adele's album 25, their first official collaboration was for the deluxe version of her 2021 album, 30, which features a duet version of Adele's chart-topping single "Easy on Me." This partnership provided a rare blend of country and pop music, showcasing Adele and Stapleton's powerful vocals.

This collaboration came about thanks to mutual admiration. Adele had admired Stapleton's voice since his days with The SteelDrivers (2008 to 2010), and he was absolutely thrilled to receive an invitation from a singer of Adele's caliber. Apparently, Adele called Stapleton personally to propose the duet, and he even spoke to his daughter during the call, earning him major brownie points among his five kids.

Partnership With Justin Timberlake

Stapleton's partnership with Justin Timberlake was another career-defining moment for both artists, especially for Stapleton, who was then still a relatively unknown solo musician. The Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 4, 2015, marked their first public collab. The singers took to the stage to perform a medley of Stapleton's “Tennessee Whiskey” and Timberlake's “Drink You Away” — a performance that country and pop lovers would speak of for decades.

Music publications and fellow country artists, including Luke Combs, credited this moment with opening doors for artists who didn't fit the typical country mold. It was a massive hit, and they didn't let it go to waste. Building on this momentum, Stapleton and Timberlake worked together in the studio for Timberlake's 2018 album Man of the Woods. Stapleton co-wrote three songs on the album, including "Say Something," which featured both artists and reached the Top 10 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Stapleton's Unique Sound and Crossover Success

Stapleton's voice is often described as otherworldly. He's capable of impressive vocal range, building from a velvety purr to earth-shattering power in the same song. However, his songwriting approach also sets him apart. He's an expert at blending country, soul, rock, and bluegrass to create his own unique sound. Paste Magazine and NPR have called his music a fusion of "country's warmth, rock's rafter-shaking, and Southern soul's passion."

His ability to write songs that feel authentic and emotionally raw has been a key factor in Stapleton's crossover success. Publications have compared his style to the likes of Etta James, Van Morrison, and Otis Redding. Like them, Stapleton's music contains deep, unfiltered feelings with a timeless quality.

His Impact on the Music Industry

Stapleton's crossover success has had a lasting impact on the music industry. Rising from a humble but respected songwriter to a global superstar, he has opened doors for artists who want to challenge the more traditional music genres.

His influence is clear when you look at his impressive collection of accolades: 11 GRAMMY Awards, including three for Best Country Album, and 11 Academy of Country Music Awards. Stapleton has also received 15 CMA Awards, including Male Vocalist of the Year eight times, more than any other artist in history. In 2019, he was named ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Decade. Rolling Stone also ranked him No. 170 on their 2023 list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time — an impressive feat.

Furthermore, Stapleton has worked with a remarkable range of artists across multiple genres, including Pink, Sheryl Crow, Santana, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Slash, and Dua Lipa. His rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” has achieved an impressive 146 million spins on a leading global streaming platform and 4.4 million artist stations, around five times his Facebook likes and 19 times his Twitter followers.

Remarkably, Stapleton's debut solo album, Traveller, spent over 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart, placing it alongside classics by Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, Nirvana, and Michael Jackson. The album sold over seven million units and was certified Platinum seven times by the RIAA since its 2105 release.

Stapleton's Legacy