George Strait Brings Chris Stapleton Along for 2025 Stadium Shows, Signs a Fan’s Yearbook

Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are once again teaming up for a string of major stadium shows in 2025. Stapleton, who is currently headlining his All-American Road Show Tour through early October, is set to rejoin Strait for select dates on Strait's 2025 Stadium Tour.

Strait, 72, expressed his excitement in a personal message to fans: "I keep trying to slow down a bit, but you keep calling me back. Please don't ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have. Thank you for an amazing year last year, and I can't wait to see you for a few more again this year. Chris will be back, and glad to have Little Big Town with us in LA. For the other cities, we've added Parker M. to the show, which will be outstanding. Can't wait to see you!!"

Stapleton, who also continues to tour as a solo act, shared his deep admiration for performing with Strait: "I love George's shows. There's nothing to compare it to," he said in a recent clip. "I love doing these shows with George probably more than anything. It's really fun. It feels like a good thing all the way around. And, when the fans are winning, we're winning."

Stapleton's upcoming stops include back-to-back nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as well as appearances at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival and the Healing Appalachia event. Earlier this month, his show in Greenville, South Carolina, was postponed to July 9 due to damage to production equipment during transit.

A recent highlight occurred on June 20 in Albany, New York, when Stapleton signed a fan's yearbook for a young girl named Lila, marking the first time in his career that he'd done so. The moment was shared on Instagram and quickly gained attention from fans nationwide.