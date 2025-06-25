Backstage Country
MBTA Closes Portion of the Orange Line This Week. Here’s How It Will Impact You

Michael Vyskocil
The MBTA has suspended service to a portion of the Orange Line during the week of June 23 to perform signal upgrade work.

The work began on Saturday, June 21, and Sunday, June 22, affecting travelers from Forest Hills to North Station. According to the MBTA, the impacted area will be limited to the portion of the Orange Line between Back Bay and Forest Hills on weekdays. The closure will extend from Forest Hills to North Station during the weekend of June 28-29.

According to Boston.com, the MBTA said the service closures aim to “significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for all riders.”

Shuttle buses will be available during the week of June 23. Additionally, the Franklin/Foxboro, Needham, and Providence/Stoughton Commuter Rail lines will provide service to Back Bay, Forest Hills, Ruggles, and South Station. The MBTA added that regular fares will apply to service points after Forest Hills.

According to Boston.com, the Route 39 bus will be fare-free. Riders can also use the code JUN2150RNG to unlock BlueBikes for five free uses, the agency said.

For more information on shuttle bus stops and other details surrounding the Orange Line service interruption, access the MBTA's travel options webpage.

