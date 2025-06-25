Things To Do in Boston This Weekend: June 27 – June 29

The Boston area will be buzzing this weekend with fun, music, and festivity. From the vibrant Revere Beach Pride Celebration to energetic performances by Steve Aoki and Jessie Reyez, Boston offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Revere Beach Pride Celebration

What: The 4th Annual Revere Beach Pride

When: Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Square, 400-500 Ocean Ave, Revere (Adjacent to Wonderland T-Stop). Rain Venue: Marriott Springhill Suites Hotel Ballroom, 400 Ocean Ave., Revere

Cost: Free admission; vendors will have items available for purchase

The 4th Annual Revere Beach Pride celebration is a vibrant, free event honoring the LGBTQ+ community with music, entertainment, and family-friendly fun. Held at Waterfront Square next to Revere Beach, the event includes live DJ sets, drag shows, dancing, a Pride Photo Booth, and kids' face painting and crafts. Local favorites Fineline, Dryft, and Mission Beach House will offer amazing food, and attendees will have beach access for swimming, making it a fun and inclusive day for families and friends to come together and celebrate.

Steve Aoki

What: Live music with Steve Aoki

When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 10:30 p.m.

Where: Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St., Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $57

With nearly 3 billion streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a boundary-pushing global force in music and entertainment. A two-time GRAMMY nominee and founder of Dim Mak Records, Aoki holds a Guinness World Record for being the most traveled musician in a single year. He has headlined top festivals globally and collaborated with artists such as BTS and Snoop Dogg.

Jessie Reyez — "Paid In Memories Tour"

What: Live music with Jessie Reyez

When: Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Where: Citizens House of Blues Boston, 15 Lansdowne St., Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $55

Jessie Reyez is a Canadian singer-songwriter celebrated for her raw, genre-blending sound that fuses R&B, pop, hip-hop, and soul. Born in Toronto to Colombian parents, she gained widespread recognition with her 2016 breakout single "Figures," which achieved triple-Platinum certification in Canada and Platinum in the U.S. Her debut EP, "Kiddo" (2017), and its follow-up, "Being Human in Public" (2018), garnered critical acclaim, with the latter earning a GRAMMY nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Reyez's fearless storytelling and emotive vocals have made her a powerful voice in contemporary music.

Other Events

From comedy to kid-friendly fun, Boston's weekend lineup offers something for everyone. Whether you're in the mood for Piff the Magic Dragon's quirky illusions, a laugh-out-loud set from Justin Silva, or an energetic show with The Wiggles, these performances promise a lively mix of entertainment: