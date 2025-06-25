Wilson Gives Special Shoutout to Soon-to-be Army Recruit at New Jersey Music Festival, Helps Veterans Through Foundation

During her performance at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, Lainey Wilson created a special memory when she honored a fan about to enter the U.S. Army. Wilson saw Ciarra Maynard's sign in the crowd and stopped the show to invite her on stage. With the help of security, Maynard was lifted up for a photo with the country star. “Thank you so much for your service,” Wilson said. “Because of people like you, I get to do what I do, and that just means the world to me.”

Maynard later described the moment as the “most amazing night of my life” in a TikTok video. Wilson also posted on Instagram after the show, writing, “Got a little wild in Wildwood. Thank you, @barefootcountrymusicfest for having me.”

Wilson, who has long supported service members, continues her advocacy through the Heart Like a Truck Fund, which helps raise money for veteran-focused organizations.

At present, she is halfway through her Whirlwind World Tour, which originates in Europe in March 2025 and ends in Orlando, Florida, in November, includes stops all across the United States and Canada during the summer and fall months.