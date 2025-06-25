Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Wilson Gives Special Shoutout to Soon-to-be Army Recruit at New Jersey Music Festival, Helps Veterans Through Foundation

During her performance at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, Lainey Wilson created a special memory when she honored a fan about to enter the U.S. Army. Wilson…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson (R) performs onstage during the 2025 American Music Awards at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

During her performance at Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey, Lainey Wilson created a special memory when she honored a fan about to enter the U.S. Army. Wilson saw Ciarra Maynard's sign in the crowd and stopped the show to invite her on stage. With the help of security, Maynard was lifted up for a photo with the country star. “Thank you so much for your service,” Wilson said. “Because of people like you, I get to do what I do, and that just means the world to me.”

@cmaynard816 Most amazing night of my life. @Lainey Wilson #barefootcountrymusicfest ♬ NO AUDIO - Sok Baraby

Maynard later described the moment as the “most amazing night of my life” in a TikTok video. Wilson also posted on Instagram after the show, writing, “Got a little wild in Wildwood. Thank you, @barefootcountrymusicfest for having me.”

Wilson, who has long supported service members, continues her advocacy through the Heart Like a Truck Fund, which helps raise money for veteran-focused organizations.

At present, she is halfway through her Whirlwind World Tour, which originates in Europe in March 2025 and ends in Orlando, Florida, in November, includes stops all across the United States and Canada during the summer and fall months.

The multi-award-winning artist recently released the single “Somewhere Over Laredo” in May and is set to drop a deluxe edition of her Whirlwind album on August 22. Wilson remains a powerful presence in country music, blending her rising chart success with heartfelt moments that connect her to fans across the globe.

Barefoot Country Music FestLainey Wilson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
George Strait Brings Chris Stapleton Along for 2025 Stadium Shows, Signs a Fan’s Yearbook
MusicGeorge Strait Brings Chris Stapleton Along for 2025 Stadium Shows, Signs a Fan’s YearbookJennifer Eggleston
Randy Travis Drops New 10-Song Vinyl Collection, Sets Off on 35-City Tour
MusicRandy Travis Drops New 10-Song Vinyl Collection, Sets Off on 35-City TourJennifer Eggleston
Dolly Parton Leads Country Music Money List with $650 Million Fortune
MusicDolly Parton Leads Country Music Money List with $650 Million FortuneJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect