Get Ready for Concord Market Days, June 26-28

The annual Market Days festival will return to the streets of downtown Concord from Thursday, June 26, through Saturday, June 28. The festival's 51st season will carry the theme "Love Where You Live," celebrating the works of community artists and vendors.

According to a Concord Monitor report, the festival will feature more than 150 organizations and vendors offering a wide range of products, including beverages, clothing, food, and jewelry.

Attendees will discover live music on three stages: the Main Stage on South Main Street, the Homegrown Stage in Bicentennial Square, and the Playground Stage in Eagle Square. Dozens of acts will take the stage, showcasing a diverse range of musical entertainment.

Cady Hickman and Cameron Green will celebrate their wedding with a Market Days marriage ceremony at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 27, followed by a parade down Main Street and their first dance at the Main Stage.

Street closures for Market Days will be in effect from 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, to 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 29.

Closed streets include:

Capitol Street from Main Street to North State Street

Depot Street from Storrs Street to Main Street

Main Street from Centre Street and Loudon Road to Hills Avenue

Park Street from Main Street to North State Street

Pleasant Street from Main Street to North State Street

Pleasant Street Extension from Storrs Street to Main Street

School Street from Main Street to North State Street

Warren Street from Main Street to North State Street