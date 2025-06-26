Backstage Country
Mashpee Officials Warn Public About Cyanotoxins in Harwich, Mashpee Ponds

Mashpee environmental officials are warning the public that potentially toxic algae blooms have been identified at ponds in Harwich and Mashpee. According to a CapeCod.com report, the Association to Preserve…

Mashpee environmental officials are warning the public that potentially toxic algae blooms have been identified at ponds in Harwich and Mashpee.

According to a CapeCod.com report, the Association to Preserve Cape Cod's monitoring program has issued a safety advisory for Wakeby Pond and Mashpee Pond in Mashpee, as well as for Bucks Pond in Harwich. 

Officials urge the public to avoid contact with algae-infested waters. Children and pets are particularly vulnerable  and can become seriously ill if they are exposed to the toxins in the algae.

The association offers more information about its safety monitoring program for area bodies of water and a map of currently affected water sources on its website.

