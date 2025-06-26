Seven-Year-Old Fan Takes Stage with Country Stars at Barefoot Music Festival

Ella Langley created an unforgettable moment at the Barefoot Country Music Fest on June 22, when she invited seven-year-old fan Cecilia onstage to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her platinum-certified hit, "You Look Like You Love Me." The surprise appearance doubled as a birthday gift for Cecilia, whose heartfelt rendition of the song recently went viral on TikTok.

Cecilia's mother, Ally, had initially shared the video, hoping for a simple birthday message from Langley. Instead, Ella's team arranged a special live performance that brought the young fan face-to-face with her favorite artist — and onto the stage alongside country star Riley Green.

"miss cecilia, the birthday girl helped me & @rileyduckman celebrate one year of you look like you love me last night," Ella wrote on Instagram, sharing a video from the event. The moment quickly started to go viral on social media, with fans and even celebrities sharing their reactions to the adorably cute collaboration.

Green complimented Cecilia, saying she "stole the show" as Noah Cyrus and other performers called the moment "the cutest thing." Langley later went on to post, "I'm obsessed with her," endearing herself to fans of all ages in the process.

The milestone appearance was just one more reminder of the lasting power of "You Look Like You Love Me," which had also won several industry awards and received double platinum status from the RIAA. Its beautiful storytelling and universal appeal to fans have helped make it one of the most cherished songs by Langley.