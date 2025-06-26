WooSox Support Leominster Little League Following Baseball Field Vandalism

The Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) have stepped up to help a Leominster youth baseball league following an act of vandalism.

According to a CBS News Boston report, vandals cut the 30-foot-long backstop and tore out all the padding at a Little League field in Leominster. The team couldn't play on the fields without proper safety protection.

On Tuesday, June 24, the WooSox presented a $2,500 check to the Leominster American Little League so that the kids can play baseball again.

"I knew the community would come through. I knew that we would get enough money and the fundraisers and stuff to fix it," said youth baseball player Rorke Lora in an interview with CBS News Boston.

"We want this field to be something that everyone in the community can still enjoy. We don't want one negative moment to take that joy away from all the players and all the community members here in Leominster," said George Lorin with the Worcester Red Sox.

The donation from the WooSox comes just as the Leominster team eyes the start of district playoffs on July 7 on their own field.

In addition to the WooSox, businesses, youth sports leagues, and rival Little League teams have also pledged their support to Leominster.