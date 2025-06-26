Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

WooSox Support Leominster Little League Following Baseball Field Vandalism

The Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) have stepped up to help a Leominster youth baseball league following an act of vandalism. According to a CBS News Boston report, vandals cut the…

Michael Vyskocil
Polar Park

Photo: Courtesy Worcester Red Sox

The Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) have stepped up to help a Leominster youth baseball league following an act of vandalism.

According to a CBS News Boston report, vandals cut the 30-foot-long backstop and tore out all the padding at a Little League field in Leominster. The team couldn't play on the fields without proper safety protection. 

On Tuesday, June 24, the WooSox presented a $2,500 check to the Leominster American Little League so that the kids can play baseball again.

"I knew the community would come through. I knew that we would get enough money and the fundraisers and stuff to fix it," said youth baseball player Rorke Lora in an interview with CBS News Boston.

"We want this field to be something that everyone in the community can still enjoy. We don't want one negative moment to take that joy away from all the players and all the community members here in Leominster," said George Lorin with the Worcester Red Sox. 

The donation from the WooSox comes just as the Leominster team eyes the start of district playoffs on July 7 on their own field. 

In addition to the WooSox, businesses, youth sports leagues, and rival Little League teams have also pledged their support to Leominster.

"It just solidified the fact that we are a family, and it means so much to me," said Coach Rob Lora to CBS News Boston. "I've been doing this since 2009, and this is pretty much my second home."

Leominsterworcester red sox
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Record-Setting Heat Bears Down on Boston
Local NewsRecord-Setting Heat Bears Down on BostonMichael Vyskocil
Chick-fil-A to Open 7 New Restaurants in Mass. by End of 2025
Local NewsChick-fil-A to Open 7 New Restaurants in Mass. by End of 2025Michael Vyskocil
Market Days Concord
Local NewsGet Ready for Concord Market Days, June 26-28Michael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect