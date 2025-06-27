Cape Cod Police Departments Target Underage Drinking Ahead of Independence Day

Cape Cod police departments are taking measures to target underage drinking on the Cape ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Beginning the week leading up to the Fourth of July, the Falmouth Police Department said its officers are taking "proactive steps to address underage drinking, disorderly behavior, vandalism, and other quality-of-life offenses that have plagued Falmouth's beaches and neighborhoods in recent years," according to a statement provided to the Patch of Falmouth.

Officials said they will deploy additional patrols "designed to deter and respond quickly to illegal activity."

Officers from the Barnstable County Sheriff's Office and the Massachusetts State Police said they will assist Falmouth police during this time to ensure "widespread coverage and quick response."

During the three-day Independence Day holiday in 2023, police said they responded to more than 160 service calls handling complaints for assaults, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and vandalism.

Last summer, the Dennis Police Department issued restrictions to crack down on alcohol, noise, and other problems that plagued Bayview, Chapin Memorial, and Mayflower beaches. This year, officials announced those restrictions would return.

According to a report by the Cape Cod Times, daily parking passes will not be sold or accepted at Mayflower, Chapin, Bayview, or West Dennis beaches on July 4. Only residential, seasonal, or weekly parking stickers will be accepted.

Additionally, "a full parking ban will be in effect in neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to the beaches, and any vehicles violating will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Community Service Officers will be assisting with traffic and parking enforcement. There will be zero tolerance for alcohol consumption, drug use, overly loud music, and unsafe behavior at the beaches," the Cape Cod Times noted.