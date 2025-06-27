Country Code Word: Free Ticket Frenzy

Backstage Country
Country 102.5 is turning up the volume with Free Ticket Frenzy—four days of giveaways featuring tickets to some of the biggest names in country music. Whether you're a longtime fan or just looking for an unforgettable night out, this is your shot to win tickets to the shows everyone’s talking about.

Starting Monday, we’re giving you a new chance to win every single day. All you have to do is listen for the Country Code Word—then enter below for your chance to win! It’s easy, fast, and could land you at one of the hottest concerts of the summer.

Code Word Chances All Week:
🕖 7:00 AM
🕚 11:00 AM
🕐 1:00 PM
🕒 3:00 PM
🕔 5:00 PM

Here’s What You Could Win:

  • Monday: Old Dominion at BankNH Pavilion – Saturday, July 5
    A perfect post-holiday night under the stars with one of country’s best live bands.
  • Tuesday: Luke Bryan at Xfinity Center – Friday, August 8
    An electric night full of hits from one of country’s biggest entertainers.
  • Wednesday: Riley Green at MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Friday, July 25
    An intimate Boston venue + raw, real country = a show you won’t forget.
  • Thursday: Old Dominion at BankNH Pavilion – One more shot at catching them on July 5
    Another chance to join thousands of fans at one of the summer’s must-see shows.

From singalongs in the crowd to summer road trips with a purpose, these are the kinds of nights country music fans live for. And it all starts right here.

Enter To Win Below and be sure to listen to Country 102.5 for your chance to win tickets! The more Code Words you catch, the more chances you have!

Contest Rules

