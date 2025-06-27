Massachusetts Recognized for 1 Great Beverage

Every state has its special foods and beverage picks, and that's truly part of what makes every state so special. The United States is really a unique country, because we do have so many different cultures across the country, and each state has its own story and charm. When it comes to beverages that are popular in every state, it really varies a lot. Now, one study has pinpointed the most iconic beverage in every U.S. state, including this one.

An Iconic Beverage in the State

The crew at Reader's Digest has a feature out describing the most iconic beverage in each state. "With so many worthy ways to quench your thirst, we figured it was time to share the best U.S. state beverages," they note in the piece, adding that this is a collaboration with Reader's Digest and Taste of Home. This is also their sixth installment of "America the Tasty," their attempt to find America's favorite foods and drinks.

For Massachusetts, it's a simple but delicious drink in cranberry juice. "Cranberries have been commercially cultivated on Cape Cod since the mid-1800s," Reader's Digest notes. "Today, juice giant Ocean Spray is based in the Bay State and squeezes about 4,400 berries into each bottle."