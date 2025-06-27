Morgan Wallen to Rock Camp Randall Stadium in First Concert Since 1997

Morgan Wallen is set to make history with back-to-back concerts at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on June 28 and 29. These performances mark the first concerts at the stadium since the Rolling Stones' appearance in 1997 and the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at the venue. The shows are expected to draw around 150,000 fans over the weekend.

Wallen, one of country music's biggest stars, continues to headline major venues following a landmark 2024 in which he charted two top 10 albums and a breakout hit. Madison shows will have opening acts Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley as well. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with Langley taking the stage at 6:00 p.m. and Wallen performing around 9:00 p.m. Expect lots of songs, a few guests, and Wallen's classic pre-show walkout.

Tickets remain available through the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Ticketmaster, starting at $139.15. On-site parking opens at noon and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Concert preparations began on June 25 with the delivery of lighting, staging, and sound equipment. The field at Camp Randall is being protected with a sub-floor system to preserve the turf. According to Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, security will be comprehensive, and fans are urged to check the City of Madison website for parking restrictions and road closures due to expected congestion.

"These tours have often skipped our community, and so to be able to bring Morgan Wallen (and) Coldplay next month into Madison is great for everybody," said Herb, a local event representative.

"We'll have staff accommodating that to make sure they get to where they need to go," added police spokesperson Hunter Lovicott. "We're ready for it, and we're excited to bring back live music to Camp Randall Stadium."