Win Old Dominion Tickets All Weekend Long!

Get ready for one unforgettable summer night under the stars at one of New England’s best live music venues! Country 102.5 is giving you the chance to see Old Dominion live at BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, NH on Saturday, July 5th—and we’re making it easy to enter.

This weekend only, we’re giving away two pairs of tickets to lucky fans who enter our exclusive contest. Just listen for the code word, then enter it in the form below and hit “submit.” That’s it—you're in the running for an incredible night of live country music!

Picture This:

It's 4th of July Weekend and you’re surrounded by fans who love Old Dominion just as much as you do. The band hits the stage with all your favorite songs—from “One Man Band” to “Memory Lane”—and for a few hours, it’s all about the music, the crowd, and the summer vibe. Whether you're heading up for a night out with your best friend or surprising someone with the perfect date night, these tickets are your pass to a summer memory you won’t forget.

Here’s what you need to know:

Who: Old Dominion

Old Dominion Where: BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

BankNH Pavilion, Gilford, NH When: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Don’t miss your chance to be part of it. This is your moment to turn a regular summer weekend into something special.

Register To Win Below.

Good luck—and keep listening to Country 102.5 all weekend long!