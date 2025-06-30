California Dad Offers $4,000 Reward After Priceless Wedding Speech Stolen in Beacon Hill

A California father is making a heartfelt plea to Bostonians after his backpack, containing his cherished wedding speech and family heirlooms, was stolen from his rental car in Beacon Hill just days before his daughter’s wedding.

Richard Selby, who flew in from California for the special occasion, parked his rental car near the intersection of Pinckney and Charles streets late Wednesday night, right outside Blank Street Coffee. After walking his daughter home, Selby returned to find the car’s rear window smashed and his black Osprey backpack missing. Inside were not only wedding gifts and personal items, but also the computer holding the speech he had written for his daughter’s big day.

“There’s a significant impact on me and my family,” Selby told WBZ-TV. “At the very beginning, it began to interfere with the wedding, but I said, ‘We can’t let that happen. We need to focus on the wedding and reach out to the broader community for help.’”

Selby and his daughter quickly took to TikTok, posting a video asking for help and urging local businesses and neighbors to check their security cameras. Community members responded by posting flyers throughout Beacon Hill, and Boston Police have launched an investigation, following up on several leads.