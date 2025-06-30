Indoor Pickleball Facility to Open in Patriot Place’s South Marketplace

A new indoor pickleball facility is on track to open this fall in Foxborough.

Patriot Place and ELEVENO Pickleball have announced the opening of a new 40,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility. It will call home to the location most recently occupied by the Christmas Tree Shops in Patriot Place's South Marketplace, next to Trader Joe's and RH Outlet.

The indoor facility, along with a previously announced 17,000-square-foot outdoor facility, will create a "premier pickleball destination and social hub in the heart of Patriot Place," officials said in a news release shared with the Patch of Foxborough.

The new ELEVENO pickleball facility will hold nine professional courts, a food and beverage area, a private event space, a pro shop, and courtside seating. It will serve pickleball players of all ages and skill sets.

According to the Patch report, the new center will host a full-service kitchen and quick-serve options, along with a curated menu. The nine courts will surround a center court café and bar with counter service; each court will feature a lounge with access to food and beverages.

“Opening ELEVENO's flagship location at Patriot Place is truly a dream come true growing up just a few miles down Route 1,” said Jodi Cullity, founder and CEO of ELEVENO Pickleball, in a release shared with the Patch. “Pickleball is the anchor, but what we're really building is a place people want to be. ELEVENO is a social hub where sport meets hospitality — where you can compete, connect, and enjoy great food and drink all in one place. We're proud to call Foxborough home, and this new facility is just the beginning of what's to come.”