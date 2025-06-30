Mass. Has One of Only 8 Remaining Sears Stores Still in Business

At one time, Sears was the nation's largest retailer, operating more than 3,500 stores at its peak of popularity. Today, however, only seven stores in the continental United States remain, including one of them in Braintree, Massachusetts.

According to the store's website, the Braintree store is in the South Shore Plaza, 250 Granite St. From Monday through Saturday, the Braintree Sears operates from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, Sears opens at noon and closes at 7 p.m.

A Patriot Ledger report noted that from 2010 to 2017, the number of Sears stores in the United States declined to 695. After declaring bankruptcy and being acquired by Transformco in 2019, the number of Sears stores in America continued to drop sharply after 2017, with the latest closures taking place at the end of 2024.

Kmart purchased Sears in an $11 billion merger in 2005, but its stores were not able to compete with retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.

In addition to Braintree, the six remaining U.S.-based Sears locations are as follows:

Burbank, California

Concord, California

El Paso, Texas

Miami, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Whittier, California