Massachusetts Gas Prices Dip Below National Average Ahead of July 4th

Massachusetts drivers are getting a welcome break at the pump just in time for the busy Fourth of July travel week. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the Bay State dropped to $3.08 on Monday, putting local prices more than a dime below the national average of $3.19 per gallon.

This small but steady decline means Massachusetts motorists are now paying about 35 cents less per gallon than they were just a month ago, when prices hovered around $3.46. The current price is also a far cry from the record high of over $5 a gallon seen in June 2022.

Industry experts point to a strong regional fuel supply as a key factor keeping prices in check. The Northeast recently added millions of barrels to its gasoline inventory, boosting reserves well above last year’s levels. This surplus has helped shield local drivers from the price swings seen in other parts of the country, where costs can range from as low as $2.71 in Mississippi to nearly $4.60 in California.

“Recent geopolitical events have highlighted the volatility of oil and gas markets, but right now, supply and demand are the main drivers behind what we’re paying at the pump,” said Jillian Young, an energy analyst, to the Boston Herald.