New From Nashville With Chase McDaniel

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Country 102.5’s exclusive New From Nashville event—starring rising country sensation Chase McDaniel.

This is your chance to experience an intimate, acoustic evening at the Great American Beer Hall, where the only way in is to win. Get up close and personal with Chase McDaniel as he preforms and gives you the stories behind the songs! It’s a rare opportunity to connect with the music and the artist in a way you won’t find anywhere else.

New From Nashville is all about bringing the brightest new voices in country music straight to you, and this time, we’re making it even more special. The atmosphere will be relaxed and inviting, with every note and lyric feeling like it’s just for you. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering Chase McDaniel, this is a night you’ll be talking about long after the last song.

Want in? It’s easy—just fill out the form below and click “submit” for your shot at an invitation. Winners will join us for an evening that’s sure to be filled with music and memories,

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special night. Register To Win Below. And be sure to check back for updates, there may be even more ways to score your spot at New From Nashville.

This is more than just a concert, it’s a memory in the making! Just enter below for your chance to win a pair of invitations!

New From Nashville is Presented By White Claw….Grab Life By The Claw

And brought to you by Big Machine Records, Great American Beer Hall and Astound Broadband