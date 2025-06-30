Providence’s Trinity Brewhouse Sold. New Owners Are Local Restaurant Group

A popular brewpub in downtown Providence is under new ownership.

Trinity Brewhouse has been sold to a local ownership group that has operated restaurants in East Greenwich and Providence.

Former senator Josh Miller, a longtime restaurateur, put the brewpub up for sale earlier this year for $2.25 million. According to The Boston Globe, the ownership team behind The Patio on Broadway, and their family partners, purchased the brewpub for an undisclosed amount.

The new ownership team “is excited to carry on the legacy of the iconic downtown institution,” Miller and Angel Winpenny, the owner of The Patio on Broadway, told the Globe in a joint statement.

Trinity Brewhouse opened to the Providence community in 1994. It is one of the first two brewpubs in Rhode Island to be established following the legalization of brewpubs in the state. The name was chosen to fit with the adjacent Trinity Repertory Company.

“I am extremely proud to have continued my journey in the restaurant and hospitality industry and for Trinity to have played a role in Rhode Island's food, drink, and cultural scene over the past 30 years,” said Miller in a statement to the Globe.

Winpenny said their team plans to update Trinity's space and expand the business while keeping the Trinity name.

Through the end of July, Trinity will hold several special events and fundraisers that will support community nonprofits before the brewpub closes for scheduled renovations in August, according to a press release.