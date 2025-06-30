Rocky Road to Stardom: The Journey to Blake Shelton’s First Hit

Blake Shelton's first hit, "Austin," was the breakthrough that launched the well-respected American country singer and actor's career, dominating the charts for five weeks after its 2001 release. Before this success, however, Shelton faced years of challenges and uncertainty while trying to establish himself in Nashville, Tennessee. This article traces the 49-year-old artist's journey from early setbacks and struggles to stardom.

Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Roots

Blake Shelton was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on June 18, 1976. His mother, Dorothy Ann, owned a beauty salon, and his father, Richard Lee "Dick" Shelton, was a car salesman. Growing up in this small Oklahoma town, Shelton was exposed to music very early on through his family. His first performance was at the tender age of 8 at a local beauty pageant. By the age of 12, he was learning how to play guitar from his uncle. His small-town upbringing greatly influenced his musical style, which later included traditional country and blue-collar themes.

At the age of 15, Shelton was offered his first paid performance (a whopping $40 at a local theater), which was a driving force for choosing a music career. He performed regular gigs at local venues, including an Opry-style show, which helped build his stage presence. His songwriting was inspired by country legends such as Earl Thomas Conley and John Anderson, but most especially Garth Brooks.

The Move to Nashville

After he finished high school in 1994, Shelton moved to Nashville to chase his dreams full-time. The change was tough. He spent seven years working odd jobs, even painting houses, while trying to break into the competitive music industry. Networking was a big part of his early success in an industry that's all about who you know.

One of his first industry contacts was Mae Boren Axton, known for her co-writing work with Elvis Presley. In 1998, American record producer Bobby Braddock discovered Shelton, describing him as "tall, funny, irreverent, mullet-headed, and talented." These formative years in Nashville helped Shelton grow and build his unique style that would later define his music.

The Road to "Austin"

Shelton's early career was not without setbacks, which only tested his resolve even further. His first singles were not an overnight success, and he battled with industry pressure and self-doubt. He signed with Giant Records in the late 1990s and prepared to launch his debut single in Nashville. The song “Austin,” written by David Kent and Kirsti Manna, was first offered to Clay Walker, who turned it down before it was offered to Shelton. At first, he was hesitant to record the song, thinking it was too cheesy and not sure if it suited his style.

His producer, Brent Maher, eventually convinced him it was the right song to launch his career. Luckily, he did, as it became his breakthrough hit and was a turning point in Shelton's career. While recording the song, its unique story about a man leaving messages on an answering machine for his lost lover struck a chord with Shelton and his producers. The song was released on April 16, 2001, as his debut single from his album Blake Shelton. Shortly after, Giant Records shut down, and Shelton and the single moved to Warner Bros. Records.

The Success of "Austin"

Despite the label change, “Austin” climbed the charts. It spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, a rare achievement for the first single released by an artist. In fact, it matched a record set by "Achy Breaky Heart" from the much better-known Billy Ray Cyrus in 1992. It also crossed over to pop radio, reaching No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Shelton's Career Launch and Subsequent Success

Shelton's debut album had romantic ballads and good old honky-tonk tunes. It featured tracks such as “Every Time I Look at You” and the fan-favorite “Ol' Red,” which became a popular concert song and later the name of his restaurants, despite not receiving much radio playtime. The album produced two more Top 20 singles: “Ol' Red” and “All Over Me,” co-written by Shelton, Earl Thomas Conley, and Mike Pyle. It achieved Platinum certification from the RIAA for selling over 1 million copies.

This time was important for establishing Shelton's identity in the music industry and for building his fan base, which today includes nearly 7 million followers on Instagram. The success of this song and his following singles proved how well Shelton could connect with his listeners. In May 2023, he received one of the most notable accolades in the industry — a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category.

Shelton has earned nine GRAMMY nominations and spent over a decade coaching on The Voice, helping many new artists and winning nine seasons of the show. He has become one of country music's biggest stars, with 40 charting songs and 28 chart-toppers, including 17 consecutive No. 1 hits.

Reflecting on the Journey

Shelton's story is one of hard work and perseverance. From a small Oklahoma town with big dreams, he faced many obstacles. He once said, "That's when the dream is so far off, it seems like it will never happen." But it was those times that really helped him grow. “Austin” changed everything and helped him find his unique style.