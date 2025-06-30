This Day in Country History: June 30

Significant industry changes and challenges occurred on June 30, including Scooter Braun's acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, which had six of Taylor Swift's master recordings. This created a feud between Swift and Braun, which was recently settled with Taylor Swift buying back those six albums. June 30 also saw notable certifications, performances, and cultural milestones.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Shania Twain and Brad Paisley had milestone events on June 30:

The Shania Twain: Rock This Country exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opened on June 30. This exhibit includes photos, memorabilia, costumes she wore during her concerts, and awards she's received over her career. 2024: Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Grand Ole Opry country music artist Brad Paisley played at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. This was Paisley's 18th headlining tour and a stop for his Son of the Mountains World Tour.

Cultural Milestones

There were several major benefit concerts on June 30, with country music artists generously giving their time to help raise money:

2020: Tenille Townes hosted her Big Hearts for Kids benefit concert. This was a virtual concert held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with stars Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, and Brothers Osborne.

Tenille Townes hosted her Big Hearts for Kids benefit concert. This was a virtual concert held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville with stars Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, and Brothers Osborne. 2021: Headliners Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, and Terri Clark played at the Concert for Love & Acceptance. It was a benefit event to support LGBTQ youth and artists in the country music community and beyond.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Notable events for June 30 included the national anthem and record certifications:

Country singer Trace Adkins sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 150th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. 2014: The Zac Brown Band received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for "Sweet Annie." This song was under Atlantic Records.

The Zac Brown Band received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for “Sweet Annie.” This song was under Atlantic Records. 2015: Reba McEntire earned a Gold certification from the RIAA for her single “Turn On the Radio.” This hit song was with the Valory Music group.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Being in the music industry comes with challenges, especially regarding ownership of your recordings:

2001: The great and legendary country guitarist Chet Atkins died on June 30. As a record producer, he's credited with developing the Nashville sound by introducing electric instruments into the country music genre.

The great and legendary country guitarist Chet Atkins died on June 30. As a record producer, he's credited with developing the Nashville sound by introducing electric instruments into the country music genre. 2019: Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced on June 30 that it acquired Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group, including Big Machine Music, for $300 million. Unfortunately, Taylor Swift's first six studio albums, her country releases, were part of the deal, and she lost the rights to her master recordings (she recently bought them back).