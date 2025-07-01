Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Morgan Wallen’s New Single

Hey! Welcome to July, and welcome back to another edition of Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear! The weather’s heating up — so now is the perfect time to refresh your country rotation with some brand new music. Whether you're on the boat, at the beach, or just enjoying a backyard hang with friends, these new releases are perfect for your summer soundtrack. Here are two fresh tracks that are already making some serious noise:

Morgan Wallen - "I Got Better"

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate 2025 with the release of his next single from the chart-topping, 35+ song I’m the Problem album. "I Got Better" is a moody, reflective anthem that shows off a more vulnerable side of Morgan—while still packing that gritty edge fans love. This one's got serious potential to climb.

Kane Brown - "2 Pair"