Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Morgan Wallen’s New Single

Hey! Welcome to July, and welcome back to another edition of Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear! The weather’s heating up — so now is the perfect time to refresh your country rotation with some brand new music. Whether you're on the boat, at the beach, or just enjoying a backyard hang with friends, these new releases are perfect for your summer soundtrack. Here are two fresh tracks that are already making some serious noise:

Morgan Wallen - "I Got Better"

Morgan Wallen continues to dominate 2025 with the release of his next single from the chart-topping, 35+ song I’m the Problem album. "I Got Better" is a moody, reflective anthem that shows off a more vulnerable side of Morgan—while still packing that gritty edge fans love. This one's got serious potential to climb.

Kane Brown - "2 Pair"

If summer had a theme song for cowboy boots, this would be it. Kane Brown’s latest, "2 Pair," feels tailor-made for your 4th of July party playlist. It’s upbeat, clever, and catchy with a chorus that’s built to sing along to. Kane keeps evolving his sound, and this track shows he knows how to thread the needle between modern country melodies and classic country charm.

