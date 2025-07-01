Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular Returns with LeAnn Rimes and Star-Studded Lineup

Boston’s annual Independence Day tradition, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, returns to the Charles River Esplanade this July 4th, promising an evening filled with music, patriotism, and a spectacular fireworks display.

This year marks the 51st anniversary of the event and the 30th season with Keith Lockhart conducting the Boston Pops Orchestra. Country music star LeAnn Rimes will headline the concert, bringing her powerful voice and hit songs such as “How Do I Live” to the Hatch Shell stage.

The lineup also includes Tony Award-winning performer Leslie Odom, Jr., the R&B group Bell Biv DeVoe, the U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus, and the Boston Children’s Chorus. The program will feature a mix of patriotic favorites and popular tunes, culminating with Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture,” complete with live cannon fire.

Gates to the Oval lawn open at noon, with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators who gather along the Charles River for the celebration.

The fireworks display is scheduled to begin around 9:40 p.m., lighting up the Boston skyline in a dazzling finale to the evening’s festivities.

For those unable to attend in person, the concert and fireworks will be broadcast nationally on The CW Network and locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7.