Cape Air Announces New Boston-Long Island Commuter Flights Beginning July 3

Cape Air is launching a new service from Boston to Long Island, which will begin on Thursday, July 3. The announcement came on Thursday, June 26, as the Hyannis-based airline stated it was experiencing “historic growth.”

Cape Air's daily service will run from Boston's Logan Airport to Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York on July 3. According to a statement from the airline, customers will fly Cape Air's Tecnam P2012 Traveller on the Boston to Long Island route. Cape Air is based at Terminal C in Logan Airport.

A report by the Long Island Business News noted that the Boston to Long Island route was one that JetBlue announced in January. JetBlue's route, which was supposed to take effect on April 30, was canceled due to low bookings.

“Cape Air recognized an opportunity to expand its wings in the Northeast from convenient MacArthur Airport,” said Rob Schneider, aviation commissioner, in a statement shared with Boston.com. “We're delighted to offer business travelers this excellent schedule and frequency to easily fly to Boston.”

In addition to the new flight route between Boston and Long Island, Cape Air is launching a new flight route between Norwood Memorial Airport and Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket beginning on July 3.