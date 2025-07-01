Morgan Wallen Makes History at Camp Randall with Surprise Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert Duets

Morgan Wallen surprised fans during his June 28 concert in Madison, Wisconsin, by bringing Ella Langley on stage to perform their duet “What I Want” live for the first time. Originally recorded with pop singer Tate McRae for Wallen's latest album, I'm the Problem, the song took on a new energy with Langley stepping in as a powerful live partner.

The concert, held at the Kohl Center — home of the Wisconsin Badgers — was one of the standout moments of Wallen's I'm the Problem Tour, which kicked off earlier this June. The tour supports Wallen's chart-topping album, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts. Langley's appearance marked the first time Wallen had featured a female duet partner live in concert.

“I used to play those small venues where I could look into the eyes of every person in the crowd,” Wallen told fans. “It's a bit more complicated these days, so this is my attempt to recreate that.”

Wallen praised Langley's vocal ability, stating she's “underrated and deserves more recognition.” Langley, filling in for McRae, showcased her vocal range and stage presence during the emotionally charged performance, backed by harmonies from Miranda Lambert. Though Lambert and Wallen did not perform their co-written hit “Thought You Should Know,” their shared stage moment still thrilled fans.

The performance drew praise online, where many viewers commented on the chemistry between Wallen and Langley. “I still feel like we got robbed,” remarked one TikTok user, echoing others who felt Langley should have been the original duet partner.

“It feels exciting and historical,” said Madison resident Emma Krumpen. “Morgan never comes to Madison, and tonight he's playing where the Badgers play. It's surreal.”