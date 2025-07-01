Backstage Country
Temperatures to Climb in Southern New England During Week of July 4th

Temperatures across southern New England will reach into the 80s this week, ushering in a stretch of hot, dry summer weather that will impact millions of people from western Massachusetts…

Temperatures across southern New England will reach into the 80s this week, ushering in a stretch of hot, dry summer weather that will impact millions of people from western Massachusetts to Rhode Island.

"Yesterday [June 29] kicked off the warm-up, and it continues today! Highs in the 80s for most of southern New England, with some low 90s in the Connecticut River Valley. Cooler near the eastern MA coast thanks to a sea breeze," said a Facebook post from the National Weather Service's Boston recording station.

The National Weather Service's outlook for Independence Day celebrations in Massachusetts calls for slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity. Here's the forecasted high for several cities in the region this week, per the National Weather Service:

  • Boston: Tuesday, July 1, 90 degrees; Wednesday, July 2, 88 degrees; Thursday, July 3, 89 degrees; and Friday, July 4, 83 degrees
  • Nantucket: Tuesday, July 1, 77 degrees; Wednesday, July 2, 78 degrees; Thursday, July 3, 79 degrees; and Friday, July 4, 78 degrees
  • New Bedford: Tuesday, July 1, 84 degrees; Wednesday, July 2, 86 degrees; Thursday, July 3, 87 degrees; and Friday, July 4, 84 degrees
  • Providence: Tuesday, July 1, 88 degrees; Wednesday, July 2, 87 degrees; Thursday, July 3, 87 degrees; and Friday, July 4, 84 degrees
