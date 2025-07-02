Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Ben’s Official 4th of July Playlist

The 4th of July is one of my favorite days of the year – sunshine, good food, fireworks, and of course… great country music. Whether you’re headed to the beach,…

Ben
Boston Celebrates 4th Of July With Annual Fireworks Display

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The 4th of July is one of my favorite days of the year - sunshine, good food, fireworks, and of course... great country music. Whether you're headed to the beach, grilling in your backyard, or watching fireworks on the Esplanade, this playlist is built to be the perfect soundtrack for your all-American celebration. And remember, Country 102.5 is celebrating too! Make sure you listen all day on Friday, July 4 for the perfect patriotic summer playlist!

Country Songs That Celebrate America

Toby Keith - Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue

The post-9/11 anthem that still hits hard with a patrotic punch.

Brooks & Dunn - Only In America

Equal parts hopeful and nostalgic, this classic reminds up what's possible in the land of opportunity.

Lee Greenwood - God Bless The USA

No 4th of July playlist is complete without this emotional salute to our country.

Toby Keith - Made In America

A celebration of American values, hard work ethic, and pride for your country.

Martina McBride - Independence Day

A powerful song about freedom on more than one level.

Summer Vibes & Backyard Anthems

Kenny Chesney - American Kids

A feel-good anthem about growing up in the heartland.

Brad Paisley - American Saturday Night

A light-hearted reminder that America is a big melting pot - and a fun one at that.

Zac Brown Band - Chicken Fried

Cold beer on a Friday night? Check. This song is a summer tradition.

Florida Georgia Line - Cruise

It's not about the flag, but it sure brings the summer heat.

Country Songs for the Fireworks Finale

Tim McGraw - If You're Reading This

A moving tribute to those who serve and sacrifice.

Dierks Bentley - Home

A patriotic ballad that honors the resilience and strength of the American spirit.

Eric Church - Springsteen

Nostalgic, emotional - ideal for a fireworks backdrop.

Independence Dayjuly 4july 4 musicpatriotic songs
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
Related Stories
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
MusicKeith Urban Avoids Answering Questions About Wife Nicole Kidman’s Steamy Scenes with Zac EfronYvette DeLaCruz
Gavin Adcock performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day one of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicGavin Adcock Slams Beyoncé’s Album Chart Success, Disputes Genre LabelJennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney onstage during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI Nashville on November 07, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKenny Chesney’s Triple-Platinum Album Finally Comes to Vinyl After 20 YearsJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect