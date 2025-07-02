Ben’s Official 4th of July Playlist

The 4th of July is one of my favorite days of the year - sunshine, good food, fireworks, and of course... great country music. Whether you're headed to the beach, grilling in your backyard, or watching fireworks on the Esplanade, this playlist is built to be the perfect soundtrack for your all-American celebration. And remember, Country 102.5 is celebrating too! Make sure you listen all day on Friday, July 4 for the perfect patriotic summer playlist!

Country Songs That Celebrate America

Toby Keith - Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue

The post-9/11 anthem that still hits hard with a patrotic punch.

Brooks & Dunn - Only In America

Equal parts hopeful and nostalgic, this classic reminds up what's possible in the land of opportunity.

Lee Greenwood - God Bless The USA

No 4th of July playlist is complete without this emotional salute to our country.

Toby Keith - Made In America

A celebration of American values, hard work ethic, and pride for your country.

Martina McBride - Independence Day

A powerful song about freedom on more than one level.

Summer Vibes & Backyard Anthems

Kenny Chesney - American Kids

A feel-good anthem about growing up in the heartland.

Brad Paisley - American Saturday Night

A light-hearted reminder that America is a big melting pot - and a fun one at that.

Zac Brown Band - Chicken Fried

Cold beer on a Friday night? Check. This song is a summer tradition.

Florida Georgia Line - Cruise

It's not about the flag, but it sure brings the summer heat.

Country Songs for the Fireworks Finale

Tim McGraw - If You're Reading This

A moving tribute to those who serve and sacrifice.

Dierks Bentley - Home

A patriotic ballad that honors the resilience and strength of the American spirit.

Eric Church - Springsteen