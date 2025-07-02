Cape Cod Bridges Mark 90 Years Amid Replacement Plans

SAGAMORE, MA – JULY 1: Traffic slows to a crawl at the Sagamore Bridge heading south at the start of the holiday weekend July 1, 2005 in Sagamore, Massachusetts. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the roads during the long 4th of July weekend. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)

Two historic Cape Cod bridges celebrated a milestone anniversary last month.

The Bourne and Sagamore bridges both celebrated their 90th birthdays on Sunday, June 22. As plans to replace the two highway bridges at a cost of approximately $4.5 billion proceed, the bridges will likely not reach their 100-year mark.

CAI spoke with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park ranger Samantha Gray to learn more about the bridges and their history.

According to Gray, the bridges' opening in 1935 was heralded by a community-wide celebration.

“On June 22nd, they had a five-mile parade,” Gray said. “An estimated 8,000 people were in the parade, including 2,500 National Guardsmen. … The parade was so big it was said that it took about two and a half hours for them to pass in one spot.”

An exhibit at the Cape Cod Canal Visitor Center documents the legacy of the historic structures through photos. “One of my favorite photos … features the spans being constructed from both sides towards the middle,” Gray added.

Before their opening in 1935, the only bridges to the Cape were all drawbridges. Every time a tall boat needed to navigate the waterway underneath, vehicles had to wait until the vessel passed and the bridge deck was lowered.