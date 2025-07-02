First West Nile Virus Case Registered on Cape Cod This Year

Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) have announced that Cape Cod has registered its first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.

WNV was detected in a mosquito sample obtained from Falmouth on Tuesday, June 24, at a sampling location close to Woods Hole Road.

"Mid-June is earlier than we typically first find West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes in Massachusetts," Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement shared with the Patch of Falmouth. "WNV activity is very difficult to predict in advance, which is why the mosquito surveillance system is so important."

According to the Patch, the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project (CCMCP) collects regular mosquito samples in alignment with the MDPH's surveillance program for mosquito-borne diseases. The last positive WNV mosquito sample in Falmouth was in 2024. No human cases of WNV have been reported.

Officials said that the Falmouth Health Department will coordinate with the MDPH and the CCMCP on mosquito control efforts. The CCMCP will regularly treat the location where the positive sample was obtained, and this area will continue to be a focus throughout the mosquito season.