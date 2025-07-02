Keith Urban Avoids Answering Questions About Wife Nicole Kidman’s Steamy Scenes with Zac Efron

Keith Urban may be a seasoned performer, but even he couldn't fake comfort when asked about the onscreen chemistry between his wife, Nicole Kidman, and Zac Efron. Kidman and Efron starred in Netflix’s 2024 romantic comedy film, A Family Affair. The film follows a widowed writer (Kidman) who got involved with a young actor (Efron), who also happens to be her daughter’s (Joey King) boss.

In a recent interview via Zoom in his native Australia to promote his High and Alive World Tour, the hosts asked the country superstar about the steamy scenes between his wife and The Greatest Showman actor. To say that the “Somebody Like You” singer didn’t like the question is an understatement.

Keith Urban is Not a Fan of Personal Questions

Per USA Today, the hosts told Urban that they have a “very tricky” and “deeply personal question” for him during a segment called “Wall of Truth.” One of the hosts asked, “What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron, having these beautiful love scenes?”

The singer-songwriter did not answer the question, and the host said the singer’s team “disconnected from Zoom.” The show’s producer said, “I think his team hung up on us because they didn’t want us to ask that question.”

Private Couple

Urban and Kidman have been married since 2006, and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. The pair is notoriously private, especially when it comes to their two kids, although both Sunday and Faith already appeared as extras on Kidman's TV shows, The Undoing and Big Little Lies.

It’s understandable why Urban would have reacted like that since the interview was supposed to be for promoting his concert. However, a source told People that the “For You” singer did not disconnect the call: “Keith did not hang up, period. He doesn't host his Zoom interviews. This is a complete nothingburger.”