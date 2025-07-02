Kenny Chesney’s Triple-Platinum Album Finally Comes to Vinyl After 20 Years

Backstage Country
Kenny Chesney is commemorating the 20th anniversary of The Road and the Radio with a special vinyl release, scheduled for Aug. 15. The limited-edition pressing is available now for pre-order, celebrating an album that helped define Chesney's career and resonated with millions of fans across the country.

Originally released in November 2005, The Road and the Radio debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts. The album has since been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA, signifying more than three million units sold in the United States. Its 11 tracks include several of Chesney's most iconic hits, such as “Living in Fast Forward,” “Summertime,” and “Beer in Mexico,” all of which topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

The album has some sentimental songs, “Who You'd Be Today” and “You Save Me,” both of which were in the top 5 on the country charts, and remained fan-favorites because of the songs' depth of storytelling and emotion.

Reflecting on the album's enduring appeal and the decision to issue it on vinyl for the first time, Chesney shared: “I'm lucky. I have fans who still believe in the actual listening experience, starting an album at the beginning and taking the journey the songs are creating.”

He continued, “So much of my own life's been defined by what I was listening to over the years, and still is. That's a whole different way of consuming music than just a hit. Knowing that, I decided to go ahead and do vinyl. It's a limited run, but it's there for all the people who put on albums and make that kind of listening a destination. For anyone who sinks into the songs, this is for you.”

With this release, Chesney continues to honor the fans who embrace music as a full-bodied experience — one best appreciated from the first track to the last.

