Record-Breaking July 4th Travel Expected in Boston and Across Massachusetts

Boston is gearing up for a historic surge in travel this Fourth of July, with AAA forecasting a record 61.6 million Americans hitting the road—a 2.2% increase over last year and the highest number ever for the holiday weekend. Massachusetts, and Boston in particular, are at the heart of this travel boom, thanks in part to the city’s renowned Independence Day celebrations and the iconic Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) emphasized the significance of the holiday rush, calling July 4th “one of the busiest times of the summer.” He urged travelers to plan ahead, expect delays, and prioritize safety, so everyone can enjoy the festivities.

When to Hit the Road (and When to Stay Put)

MassDOT and transportation analytics firm INRIX both advise motorists to avoid midday and afternoon travel on Friday, July 4, when congestion is expected to peak. The worst traffic is anticipated on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, with delays likely stretching into the evening. Saturday and Sunday will also see heavier traffic, especially during morning and afternoon hours.

For those determined to dodge the gridlock, the best times to travel are early in the morning—before 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and before noon on Thursday and Friday. Route 3, a major corridor to Cape Cod and the South Shore, is expected to be particularly congested.

The MBTA will operate on a modified schedule, with subway, bus, and commuter rail services running on weekend or holiday timetables. Notably, subway and commuter rail rides will be free after 8:30 p.m. on July 4, making it easier for revelers to enjoy Boston’s fireworks without worrying about parking or traffic jams.

For drivers, the I-93 High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will open early for the holiday, but will be closed on Friday, July 4. Real-time travel updates are available via the Mass511 app or website, and motorists are encouraged to check conditions before heading out.

Weather: A Perfect Backdrop for Celebrations

Adding to the holiday spirit, meteorologists predict stunning weather for Boston on July 4th—sunny skies, comfortable temperatures around 80°F, and low humidity. It’s a rare treat for New Englanders and should make for ideal conditions whether you’re heading to the beach, a backyard barbecue, or the Esplanade for fireworks.