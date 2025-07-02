Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Researchers Dive Into Cape Cod’s Waters to Explore Shark Behaviors

After close to two decades of research on white sharks along the outer edge of Cape Cod, scientists in Massachusetts are now honing their focus on shark behaviors in new,…

Michael Vyskocil

Surrounded by sharks

After close to two decades of research on white sharks along the outer edge of Cape Cod, scientists in Massachusetts are now honing their focus on shark behaviors in new, formerly unexplored areas.

A MassLive report noted that much of the present research has taken place in the Atlantic Ocean off the outer portion of Cape Cod, which includes Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet. Greg Skomal, the senior fisheries scientist at the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, said that researchers are now refining their work.

“We're going to expand that work this year into Cape Cod Bay to take a look at how Cape Cod Bay sharks may be behaving a little differently from those on the Outer Cape,” Skomal said.

To date, their research has yielded some interesting findings.

“White sharks in Cape Cod Bay don't appear to be approaching shore because they're feeding on fish, like striped bass,” Skomal said. This finding contrasts that of the behavior of white sharks off the Outer Cape, which are most likely to feed on seals as the primary source of food in their diet.

Fewer sharks have been detected by recording devices, such as acoustic receivers, in the bayside. The ones that researchers have observed are “smaller, more juveniles than we see along the Outer Cape,” Skomal noted.

Although this summer has seen a few official shark sightings, these sightings are expected to increase toward the end of July and beginning of August. During that time, Skomal and other scientists will focus on their new area of interest for this year.

Cape CodSharks
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Record-Breaking July 4th Travel Expected in Boston and Across Massachusetts
Local NewsRecord-Breaking July 4th Travel Expected in Boston and Across MassachusettsTim Staskiewicz
Health Officials Expect Active West Nile Season
Local NewsFirst West Nile Virus Case Registered on Cape Cod This YearMichael Vyskocil
American family celebrating 4th of July. People watching Independence Day fireworks holding US flag. Proud USA crowd cheer and celebrate. Group with America symbol. National holiday party.
Local NewsIt Might Be Rain-Free in Boston for Independence Day Festivities, FireworksMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect