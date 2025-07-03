Fourth of July, Summer Safety Tips

As Fourth of July and summer celebrations go into high gear this weekend, a Newport Hospital emergency room physician is urging members of the public to exercise common sense and caution amid the festivities.

Dr. Anthony Napoli, interim chief medical officer (CMO) for Newport Hospital, offers the following safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday weekend and throughout the summer.

Avoiding Injuries from Fireworks and Sparklers

Fireworks and sparklers can cause serious burns and injuries when not handled correctly. Explosive fireworks can result in a loss of vision or hearing as well as significant traumatic injuries such as loss of a finger or limb. Sparklers can burn at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Napoli recommends leaving the fireworks displays to the professionals and avoiding backyard shows.

Preventing Dehydration

With so much activity taking place outdoors for Independence Day and the summer, drinking plenty of water when engaging in any type of activity is essential. Anyone can become dehydrated, although some people can face an increased risk of dehydration.

Napoli recommends drinking plenty of water throughout the day as well as before, during, and after exercise. Carry a water bottle with you so you always have something to drink. If you have to be outside for an extended period, a water cooler with ice water, wet towels to dip them in and place on your neck, and small spray bottles with cold water can keep your body cool and comfortable.

Protecting Your Skin from the Sun

Apply sunscreen anytime you're outside, even on a cloudy day. Continued exposure to the sun's UV rays can damage the skin and break up down the collagen in your skin, leading to brown spots, wrinkles, and damaged skin.