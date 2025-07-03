Backstage Country
Fun and Unique Facts About Massachusetts

Anne Erickson
The United States is filled with remarkable places that make the country a very unique place to live, and each state has special facts. Even if you've lived in a state for your entire life, chances are, you don't know everything about that place, because each state is filled with its own rich history and fun facts. Now, we're unveiling some of those facts about the state in honor of its great past, present and future.

Fun Facts About the State

First, some fun facts about the United States. The bald eagle is a famed symbol of the U.S., and according to USA.gov, "the bald eagle was designated as the national emblem by the U.S. Congress in 1782. Since then, it can be found on official documents, the presidential flag, the Great Seal, military insignia and coins and bills." When it comes to the American flag, the colors have a strong meaning. As USA.gov describes, red stands for valor and bravery; white stands for purity and innocence; and blue stands for vigilance, perseverance and justice.

Now, let's get to some crazy and fun facts about the state, because you can never know too much about this great place in the U.S.

In a Reader's Digest piece about the most "astonishing facts" about each state, the publication looks at each state and finds something very random about each place. For Massachusetts, they note that "16 of the top 25 windiest U.S. cities are located here," adding that "it's a good thing Boston has the T to protect people from cold and windy weather. In fact, Boston established the country's first subway system in 1897, per Mental Floss."

In a separate feature, Reader's Digest looks at the most bizarre facts from every state, including ours. For Massachusetts, they highlight the CharlieCard and CharlieTicket. "In 1949, a local politician campaigned with a ditty about a guy named Charlie who got on the train but couldn’t get off because he didn't have money for the exit fare. The politician lost, but Charlie stuck, and everyone who uses the train system in Boston uses his card," they explain.

