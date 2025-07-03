Rhode Island to Celebrate Star-Spangled Fourth of July Spectacular

Communities across Rhode Island are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Below are some of the Fourth of July festivities you can discover across the state:

Block Island

When: Parade at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 4

Where: The parade starts at The Oar, 221 Jobs Hill Road in New Shoreham, and ends at the rotary by the Statue of Rebecca.

What: The 40th annual parade, with the theme "Block Island Lore and Legends," will feature various floats, cars, and musical entertainment.

Cumberland

When: Friday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

Where: Parade starts on Route 120 and ends between Nate Whipple Highway and Abbott Run Valley Road.

What: Cumberland will celebrate Independence Day with the community's historic Arnold Mills Parade, food, music, and awards.

Newport

When: Friday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Newport Harbor, Newport

What: For the best view of the fireworks, locate a westward facing spot along Newport Harbor. Popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park, Queen Anne Square, and Fort Adams State Park.

Portsmouth

When: Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.

Where: Escobar's Farm, 133 Middle Road, Portsmouth

What: The annual fireworks show at Escobar's Farm will feature hayrides, a tractor show, and a concession stand. The back of the farm property will offer the best view of the fireworks.

South Kingstown

When: Friday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.; fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Road, Wakefield

What: The Annual South Kingstown Fourth of July Celebration includes various food and novelty concessions, a 50/50 raffle, and a live concert, all culminating in a fireworks spectacular.

Warwick

When: Thursday, July 3, from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Oakland Beach, Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick