Rhode Island to Celebrate Star-Spangled Fourth of July Spectacular
Communities across Rhode Island are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day weekend. Below are some of the Fourth of July festivities you can discover across the state:
Block Island
When: Parade at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 4
Where: The parade starts at The Oar, 221 Jobs Hill Road in New Shoreham, and ends at the rotary by the Statue of Rebecca.
What: The 40th annual parade, with the theme "Block Island Lore and Legends," will feature various floats, cars, and musical entertainment.
Cumberland
When: Friday, July 4 at 11 a.m.
Where: Parade starts on Route 120 and ends between Nate Whipple Highway and Abbott Run Valley Road.
What: Cumberland will celebrate Independence Day with the community's historic Arnold Mills Parade, food, music, and awards.
Newport
When: Friday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Newport Harbor, Newport
What: For the best view of the fireworks, locate a westward facing spot along Newport Harbor. Popular viewing spots include Perrotti Park, King Park, Queen Anne Square, and Fort Adams State Park.
Portsmouth
When: Saturday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Escobar's Farm, 133 Middle Road, Portsmouth
What: The annual fireworks show at Escobar's Farm will feature hayrides, a tractor show, and a concession stand. The back of the farm property will offer the best view of the fireworks.
South Kingstown
When: Friday, July 4, from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.; fireworks start at 9 p.m.
Where: Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Road, Wakefield
What: The Annual South Kingstown Fourth of July Celebration includes various food and novelty concessions, a 50/50 raffle, and a live concert, all culminating in a fireworks spectacular.
Warwick
When: Thursday, July 3, from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Where: Oakland Beach, Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick
What: The main parking area for the fireworks display will be located on the O'Hara Baseball field. Secondary parking will be available at the Oakland Beach Boat ramp or on nearby streets. Warwick City Park on Asylum Road will also give spectators a fantastic view of the display.