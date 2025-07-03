Stop & Shop to Offer Limited-Edition Sharked-Themed Bags for Cape Cod Locations

Shark Week is coming to the Discovery Channel on July 20, and the Stop & Shop is gearing up for the festivities with its contribution. The grocery store company will debut limited-edition, large-sized shark-themed bags at 17 Stop & Shop locations across Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket.

Beginning Monday, July 7, the shopping bag will be free for a purchase of $35 or more while supplies last. The bag pays homage to Cape Cod's most famous ocean creatures and features landmarks from across Cape Cod and its nearby islands.

Measuring 21 ¾ inches by 14 ½ inches by 13 ¾ inches, the bag is ideal for carrying groceries or beach items.

The Stop & Shop bags also contain a QR code that directs shoppers to resources from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (AWSC). The organization offers information about white sharks in the Northwest Atlantic. Stop & Shop will also donate $10,000 to AWSC to support its efforts with shark education, research, and public safety.

“These bags are a fun way to celebrate the summer season on the Cape and Islands and help ensure our customers can easily access the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shark education resources,” said Ben Feller, district director at Stop & Shop, in a statement shared with the Progressive Grocer. “I've lived and worked on Cape Cod my whole life, and this is a very busy but very special place during this time of year.”