Win Dierks Bentley Tickets All Weekend Long!

Celebrate the 4th of July weekend with a shot at seeing one of country music’s biggest stars—Dierks Bentley—live at the Xfinity Center on Saturday, July 12th!

All weekend long, Country 102.5 is giving fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to this must-see summer concert. Whether you're a longtime Dierks fan or just love a great night out under the stars with live country music, this is your moment.

Picture it: You and a friend, dancing and singing along to every hit—from “Somewhere on a Beach” to “Drunk on a Plane”—with thousands of fans at the Xfinity Center. Warm summer air, good vibes, and a night that you’ll be talking about all year.

Here’s how it works:

Listen to Country 102.5 throughout the 4th of July weekend.

Enter the code word below when you hear it on air.

below when you hear it on air. The more code words you catch, the more chances you have of winning!

We’ll be selecting two winners from all qualified entries, so your chances are real—and your next unforgettable night out could be just one click away.