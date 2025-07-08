Backstage Country
Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Riley & Ella’s Collab

Welcome back! It's Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, where each week, I break down some of the songs that I am loving. Hopefully you will love them as well! Here's what's stuck in my head this week.

Riley Green & Ella Langley - Don't Mind If I Do

In the next chapter of what is probably the most complicated country music storyline since the Florida Georgia Line breakup, Riley Green and Ella Langley have officially named "Don't Mind If I Do" as a single.

Kameron Marlowe - Seventeen

Kameron Marlowe has one of the most dedicated fanbases in country music. We got to hang out together last summer when he performed at our inaugural New From Nashville event. This is his next single, "Seventeen."

Kelsey Hart - Fireworks

He has one of the best voices of all of the country up-and-comers, breaking onto the scene last year with his debut single "Life With You." His follow-up sophomore single is here, "Fireworks."

Ella LangleyKameron Marlowekelsey hartNew MusicRiley Greenriley green and ella langley
BenWriter
Hi, I’m Ben! I was born and raised in Massachusetts and have been a huge country music fan for as long as I can remember. Join me weekday afternoons from 3-8p on Country 102.5!
