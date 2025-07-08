Ben’s Songs You Need To Hear – Riley & Ella’s Collab

Welcome back! It's Ben's Songs You Need To Hear, where each week, I break down some of the songs that I am loving. Hopefully you will love them as well! Here's what's stuck in my head this week.

Riley Green & Ella Langley - Don't Mind If I Do

In the next chapter of what is probably the most complicated country music storyline since the Florida Georgia Line breakup, Riley Green and Ella Langley have officially named "Don't Mind If I Do" as a single.

Kameron Marlowe - Seventeen

Kameron Marlowe has one of the most dedicated fanbases in country music. We got to hang out together last summer when he performed at our inaugural New From Nashville event. This is his next single, "Seventeen."

Kelsey Hart - Fireworks