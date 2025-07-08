Backstage Country
Bunnie Xo Shuts Down Open Marriage Rumors with Jelly Roll in Video Message

Social media personality Bunnie Xo, wife of Jelly Roll, is setting the record straight about their relationship after a TikTok commenter questioned whether Jelly Roll was missing. In a playful…

Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas.
Catherine Powell / Stringer via Getty Images

In a playful response video, Bunnie showed him working in their basement studio, joking, "Nope, just have him locked in the basement per usual."

But the fun soon turned serious with Bunnie addressing ongoing speculation about their marriage and specific claims of their alleged open relationship. In a recent interview, Bunnie said she was tired of the recycled online clips that are spun around to be misleading about their relationship.

"You guys are clipping clips from like six years ago," she said. "One of them, finally, there was a clip that went around that said if I want to sleep with other men, I can. And people have just ran with this clip for years, and I know that I have addressed me and my husband's situation. I don't understand what part of we are not in an open relationship that people cannot comprehend."

Bunnie explained that while their relationship once embraced more freedom, things have since changed. "The only thing that we don't do, though, is try to control the other person," she said. "If I want to go sleep with another man, he's not going to be like, 'No, you're mine.' You can't do that to people. Same goes for like if there was another woman, but this is all in the past. We have completely stopped all of those shenanigans because you can't trust anybody in the world."

She emphasized that their shared Christian beliefs played a key role in reshaping their marriage. "Yes, we are both Christians," Bunnie said. "We love Jesus, and that is why we have changed the uniform of our relationship. It was never open for us to have to close it."

Bunnie concluded with a pointed comment about public perception: "They are like, 'Poor Jelly. She just cheats on him all the time.' It's like, no. If you guys only knew."

Bunnie XoJelly Roll
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
