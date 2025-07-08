Dennis Police Enforce Restrictions on Beach Visitors During Independence Day Weekend

Cape Cod beaches were jammed during the Independence Day weekend as plenty of vacationers contended with new restrictions from police intended to curb out-of-control behavior.

Cleve Daniels, deputy chief of the Dennis Police Department, told Boston 25 News that his officers were out in full force across 19 beaches in the town looking for disorderly conduct and alcohol and drug violators.

This year, the town also restricted day parking passes at West Dennis Beach and several other beaches.

“Those restrictions are for public safety reasons. They allow us to be able to police effectively and not be overrun with the amount of people who want to come to the beaches,” Daniels explained.

Towns such as Chatham and Falmouth issued similar restrictions after dealing with multiple years of incidents and reports of disorderly behavior.

Dennis Police have tracked a rise in these incidents on the town's beaches between 2019 and 2023. According to a Boston 25 News report, Dennis Police reportedly responded to 459 calls in 2023 during the Fourth of July week. Restrictions implemented in 2024 reduced those incidents by 75%, Dennis Police noted.